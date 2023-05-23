Summit County fairgrounds area getting new sports fields, pickleball courts

The Summit County Council will consider giving the go-ahead to a new multipurpose field at the county fairgrounds Wednesday.

The current basketball court and tennis court will get replaced by a softball field, basketball court and pickleball courts nearby on Beacon Hill. The construction would also include some paved paths and bleachers.

The county put out a bid last April, which was won by Hogan & Associates Construction. This is phase two of the fairgrounds master plan the council approved in 2017.

Phase one involved building the Ledges Event Center and livestock barns. Phases three and four will move the rodeo arena to the east side of Chalk Creek and add an overflow parking area.

Other items up for approval include the appropriation of restaurant tax funds and the Rail Trail Corridor Plan. Councilmembers will finalize and take public comment on the document, meant to informally guide decisions about the trail’s future.

On the issue of appropriating the RAP tax, County Manager Shayne Scott said businesses and organizations requested a total of $5.6 million, but the county only has $3.8 million to go around.

Also on the agenda Wednesday is a discussion about Summit County’s weed control program. The problem with noxious weeds—many times they’re invasive—is that they’re harmful to native ecosystems, animals and humans.

The Department of Weeds’ superintendent Dave Bingham will give an overview of the different weeds of concern and grants the county has set aside to combat specific species. But there will be no action taken; it’s just a work session.