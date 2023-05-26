New development coming to Kamas’ west side over next 10 years

The Kamas Meadows subdivision will sit on 76 acres on the south side of state Route 248, abutting the west side of the Weber-Provo Canal.

The largest lots will go on Route 248, zoned for commercial businesses. Behind them will be eight 5-acre agricultural residential plots, each zoned for a single home that will sell at the market rate.

Courtesy Kahrin Sharp The four lots on the north side of the property will be commercial, and the eight 5-acre plots on the backside will be residential.

City councilmembers unanimously approved the Kamas Meadows Tuesday, right after Mayor Matt McCormick expressed concern.

“I'm just going to go on the record right now and say, I don't think this is the best plan for the property and never have thought that,” he said. “But we haven’t been able to come to an agreement.”

But he admitted the property owner wasn’t asking for a rezone, just for the property to be subdivided.

“This meets the requirements of the zones, but I don't believe it's the best for the city right now,” McCormick said. “Having said that, it meets the requirements.”

The applicant is Kahrin Sharp of the developer Ronald J. Sharp & Associates. For full disclosure, Robert Holmes, the chair of KPCW’s board of trustees, is married to Sharp and works at Ronald J. Sharp & Associates, Inc.

The subdivision has been four years in the making. Sharp said earlier versions of her application did include rezoning requests, especially for more density.

“I don't think the commercial was the issue. It was the residential that was the issue,” she said. “We just decided to go with what it was zoned and get a simple subdivision going. And we'll take it from there.”

She said the city council wouldn’t go for more density, only approving what is already there.

“[Change] is hard,” Sharp said. “I think that it's hard for them to see that much change.”

The mayor and city council did not respond to requests for comment at the time of this report.

Sharp said she expects the buildout to phase in over 10 years.

No word yet on which vendors will go in on the commercial side of the development, but for people wondering what a final product would look like, Sharp pointed to the Silver Creek Business Park her firm built.

The Kamas Meadows subdivision doesn’t have, and isn’t required to have, a master plan.