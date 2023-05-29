Kamas lifts boil order for residents

Kamas Mayor Matt McCormick lifted a boil order around 4 p.m. Monday, after the Summit County Health Department found the local water to be safe again through sample tests.

Kamas issued an alert to residents Saturday morning after water samples indicated the presence of E. coli and coliform bacteria.

Over 2,000 residents were advised to bring water to a rolling boil before using it to drink, cook, wash hands, or brush teeth. They were also told to avoid showering in untreated water.

The Kamas City Water System will be working with the Utah Division of Drinking Water to complete an assessment of what went wrong in the coming weeks.