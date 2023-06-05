Summit County pivoting after international bikeshare provider folds

A Summit County spokesperson said the county received a message on May 18 that Bewegen Technologies was “ceasing to provide operation, maintenance, call center services and technical and IT support for all its bike share systems.”

The county said the news came weeks before the scheduled relaunch.

So the county searched for another company to provide software services, which has delayed the program. Four companies are currently under consideration.

Transportation Planning Director Carl Miller said he hopes to finalize a contract this week.

Summit County’s previous contract with bikeshare provider Bewegen expired in February. The county council decided two months later to take some of the operations outsourced to Bewegen in-house, hiring two new mechanics and a program manager.

County staff estimated taking the mechanical aspects of providing bikeshare would be cheaper.

“Once you get to a certain number of bicycles, there's kind of an economies of scale of bring it in house,” he said. “Secondly, we have more autonomy on the operations team, the bicycle mechanics, the communications, the marketing and a lot of other things that we can just do a little bit better.”

The county decided it still made sense to have Bewegen handle aspects like the app, payment processing and locating bikes—the software side.

Now, it’s not just Summit County that has to pivot.

In April, the mayor of Northampton, Mass., told western Massachusetts media Bewegen plans to file for bankruptcy in Canada. The company ran a bikeshare service for eight cities in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley called ValleyBike, which is now looking for a new vendor .

Raleigh, N.C., also announced Bewegen intended to file for bankruptcy April 14, and the city suspended its bikeshare service for at least a month.

On April 19, Bewegen disputed it had officially filed for bankruptcy . “This is fake news,” the company said in a tweet.

Several articles have been written on the bankruptcy of Bewegen Technologies. This is fake news, Bewegen has not filled for bankruptcy. We continue to work with our clients. — Bewegen Technologies Inc. (@BewegenT) April 19, 2023

But a month later, Summit County received notice Bewegen would cease operations “for all its bike share systems.”

Miller said he hopes it’s an opportunity to bring a more local feel to Summit Bike Share.

“Instead of the marketing being done from hundreds of miles away, we know when the local events are, and we can communicate with people about potentially free bike days or discounts on bikes or working with different partners on sponsorships," he said.

Miller said if a contract is finalized this week, the county is on track to relaunch Summit Bike Share in early July.