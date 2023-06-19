Basin Recreation updates summer schedule for trails and fields

Summer is a busy time for the team at Basin Recreation who maintain most of the recreation fields around Summit County. Between la crosse, soccer and football, these recreational fields are in high demand.

Dana Jones is the district director for Basin Recreation. She said the new Trailside East fields opened in May.

FULL INTERVIEW: Basin Recreation update with Dana Jones Listen • 8:45

“And every time, no matter what time of day, I drive by there, there are people out there enjoying them,” Jones said. “We still do have a few punch list items for the contractor. So, they're getting out there and taking care of those, but we were able to get permission to let people on them. And it's, it's just been awesome.”

Jones said parking has been an issue near the fields. Basin Recreation is working with Summit County to post “no parking” signs along Trailside Drive.

“It was starting to be a problem with people parking on the bike path. They were getting stuck in the ditch, starting to block the roads, so ‘no parking’ signs are going up along there,” she said. “If you are using the Trailside field or the Trailside East fields, please park in the parking lots. There are plenty of spots, you might have to walk a little way but it's OK.”

While Trailside fields are in full swing, Jones said the fields at Ecker Middle School, where many games are played, have shut down for the summer due to the ongoing construction at the middle school.

“Because of the construction, a lot of things are impacted, the fields are impacted, parking’s impacted,” Jones said. “So Basin Recreation made the decision that we are not programming the Ecker fields this year, because of the construction. There's just way too much up in the air to be able to say, 'OK let's have a tournament there next month,' not even knowing if we're going to have parking.”

Jones added that Basin Recreation works with the school district to assist in field maintenance, so they are ready for next year’s season.

Willow Creek soccer fields are open, Jones said, but on a limited basis. There there will be no large groups or events scheduled due to the ongoing construction of Willow Creek Park.

Willow Creek dog park and pond are open for the season. Jones said every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon Basin Recreation closes both the park and the pond for maintenance.

As far as the trails are concerned, Jones said it’s all about Mid Mountain .

“Our staff is currently working on getting Mid Mountain reopened,” she said. “And so, everything basically from Mid Mountain higher and higher elevation, that's what they're working on. Everything below that is open and ready.”