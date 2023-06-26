From hamburglars to unhappy campers, summertime means bizarre crime

A man walked into the McDonald’s at Kimball Junction late Saturday night and, without saying a word, went into the kitchen and began eating french fries.

It was one of a few unusual crimes reported by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.

Kimball Junction hamburglar

An employee told deputies McDonald’s staff repeatedly told the man he was not allowed in the kitchen, but he didn’t acknowledge them. After a short while, he grabbed a carton of fries and walked out.

There is no surveillance footage, but an employee got a photo of the suspect and his vehicle, which had Louisiana plates and is registered to an individual with a Louisiana address.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said they’ve notified area police to be on the lookout for the suspect and vehicle.

The fry thief remains at large, last seen headed toward Interstate 80.

Public urination at Canyon Creek condos

Nearby on Sunday night, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the Canyon Creek Club condominiums about a man urinating behind a dumpster.

The suspect, who deputies said lives at Canyon Creek, admitted to urinating in public. When deputies asked if he could get into his condo, he answered, “Not yet.”

He was booked in the Summit County Jail for intoxication and public urination and is no longer in custody.

Campsite crime in the Uintas

Deputies were also busy this past weekend in the Uinta Mountains.

At the Smith and Morehouse campsite Saturday night, the sheriff’s office says a man threatened to kill a father and his kids “over a campsite.”

The main Smith and Morehouse campground requires reservations and deputies said they were unsure if either party had a reservation for the campsite.

The dad and his family packed up and drove away when the suspect got into his car as well and followed them. The family claimed he tried to run them off the road.

Deputies later stopped the suspect on Weber Canyon Road, arrested him and charged him with driving under the influence, intoxication, disorderly conduct, having an open container and later refusing to give a blood sample in jail.

Then Sunday a deputy found a couple camped out near Soapstone Mountain along the recently-reopened Mirror Lake Highway .

The man said he had drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and when deputies searched it, they said they found 40 pieces of paraphernalia, 47 fentanyl pills, 30 grams of liquid mushrooms and almost a gram of methamphetamine.

Deputies also found the woman had a protective order against the man. Both were arrested, and the man was also charged with violating the protective order.