UDOT to resurface Marsac Avenue from Park City to Bonanza Flat

After completing the new overpass from U.S. Highway 40 to westbound Interstate 80, Utah Department of Transportation crews will move to I-80’s bridges.

The three bridges slated for improvement are the current detour at Silver Creek Road, Parley’s Lane at Parley’s Summit and state Route 224 at Kimball Junction. UDOT said in a press release most work will be done at night to reduce traffic.

One project that will increase traffic is repaving Marsac Avenue, from the roundabout in Old Town Park City toward Guardsman Pass.

The road will be repaved from the roundabout to the Summit and Wasatch county line, roughly the Empire Pass trailhead.

A UDOT spokesperson estimates work will begin July 10 and take two months. Workers will start in Old Town and work their way up the road, Monday through Friday during the day.

They’ll close one lane at a time at one-mile intervals, which UDOT estimates will add 5 to 10 minutes to drivers’ trips.

The UDOT spokesperson said transportation officials have noticed cracks and damage in the road, and the work is part of the annual cycle of preserving existing infrastructure.

It’s going to be a “mill and fill,” grinding up the existing road and covering it with a new riding surface. UDOT will also make the pedestrian ramp at Hillside Avenue ADA-compliant and improve the brake check area with rumble strips.

