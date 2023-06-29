Power out for more than 2,000 in Kimball Junction

Nearly 2,200 Rocky Mountain Power customers in zip codes 84098 and 84017 are without power Thursday evening.

According to Rocky Mountain Power's website, the outage was first reported around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Crews are investigating the cause.

RMP estimates power will be restored by 1:30 a.m. Friday, June 30.

