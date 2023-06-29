© 2023 KPCW

Power out for more than 2,000 in Kimball Junction

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM MDT
Rocky Mountain Power

Rocky Mountain Power estimated power could be restored by 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Nearly 2,200 Rocky Mountain Power customers in zip codes 84098 and 84017 are without power Thursday evening.

According to Rocky Mountain Power's website, the outage was first reported around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Crews are investigating the cause.

RMP estimates power will be restored by 1:30 a.m. Friday, June 30.

Outage Map: See the latest Rocky Mountain Power outages updates here.

