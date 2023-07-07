© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Kamas Library event to educate, solicit input on affordable housing

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 7, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT
Summit County Library, Kamas Branch
library.utah.gov
Summit County Library, Kamas Valley Branch

The Summit Envisions Learning Series is part of a wider push to get residents involved in the planning of Summit County’s future.

The Kamas Library will host the first Summit Envisions Learning Series from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday night.

The topic is affordable housing, featuring an informative presentation and then a chance for public input on the issue.

The learning series is part of the Our Summit community visioning project. Unlike recent planning efforts including 2013’s Eastern Summit County General Plan and 2015’s Snyderville Basin General Plan, Our Summit will produce a countywide plan.

The idea is to produce a document that government officials and other decision makers can reference over the next 20 years when making planning choices.

Our Summit is in the drafting phase. After the learning series, a draft plan will be presented to county staff and councilmembers as early as August.

Our Summit's timeline
Public Outreach Plan
/
Our Summit
Our Summit's timeline

There will be three learning series events in total. Park City Intermountain Healthcare Hospital’s Blair Education Center will host a transportation session July 17, and Coalville’s Ledges Event Center will host the open space and recreation discussion July 18.

Monday’s event, like the entire July learning series, is free. Attendees are asked to register online.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas