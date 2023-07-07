Kamas Library event to educate, solicit input on affordable housing
The Summit Envisions Learning Series is part of a wider push to get residents involved in the planning of Summit County’s future.
The Kamas Library will host the first Summit Envisions Learning Series from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday night.
The topic is affordable housing, featuring an informative presentation and then a chance for public input on the issue.
The learning series is part of the Our Summit community visioning project. Unlike recent planning efforts including 2013’s Eastern Summit County General Plan and 2015’s Snyderville Basin General Plan, Our Summit will produce a countywide plan.
The idea is to produce a document that government officials and other decision makers can reference over the next 20 years when making planning choices.
Our Summit is in the drafting phase. After the learning series, a draft plan will be presented to county staff and councilmembers as early as August.
There will be three learning series events in total. Park City Intermountain Healthcare Hospital’s Blair Education Center will host a transportation session July 17, and Coalville’s Ledges Event Center will host the open space and recreation discussion July 18.
Monday’s event, like the entire July learning series, is free. Attendees are asked to register online.