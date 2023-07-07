Kamas Library event to educate, solicit input on affordable housing

The Kamas Library will host the first Summit Envisions Learning Series from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday night.

The topic is affordable housing, featuring an informative presentation and then a chance for public input on the issue.

The learning series is part of the Our Summit community visioning project . Unlike recent planning efforts including 2013’s Eastern Summit County General Plan and 2015’s Snyderville Basin General Plan, Our Summit will produce a countywide plan.

The idea is to produce a document that government officials and other decision makers can reference over the next 20 years when making planning choices.

Our Summit is in the drafting phase. After the learning series, a draft plan will be presented to county staff and councilmembers as early as August.

Public Outreach Plan / Our Summit Our Summit's timeline

There will be three learning series events in total. Park City Intermountain Healthcare Hospital’s Blair Education Center will host a transportation session July 17, and Coalville’s Ledges Event Center will host the open space and recreation discussion July 18.