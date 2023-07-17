Francis City says multiple pump failures have drained water supply

Francis officials issued an emergency alert through Summit County’s emergency channels Monday notifying residents “water supplies are critically low due to multiple pump failures.”

Outdoor watering remains prohibited in Francis City and Woodland Hills, and the city is asking residents to conserve water in general as well.

City employees said residents found watering outdoors will be issued a warning on the first violation, $25 fine on the second and $250 violation on the third.

The shortage was initially reported on Francis City’s Facebook page July 7, with a brief message asking residents not to water outdoors until Tuesday, July 11.

Then, on July 13, Francis issued a more lengthy announcement on Facebook, saying “tanks are critically low due to high usage.”

“We are working as quickly as possible to obtain temporary pumping for the new well and hope to have it in place by Monday,” the statement said.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, the city issued an emergency alert saying there have been multiple pump failures.

The date the city aimed to lift the prohibition , July 19, has been taken off a sign in town.

City public works employees declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment in time for this report.

Francis Mayor Jeremie Forman said in a statement the town’s new well and pump could double its water supply.

He addressed residents’ concerns about development on the July 13 Facebook post, saying developers are footing the bill for the new water system.

This is a developing story, and KPCW will add more information as it becomes available.