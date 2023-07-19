Kamas celebrates 85 years of Fiesta Days

The rodeo at Kamas City Park starts Thursday, July 20, with bulls and broncs. Tickets are $10.

On July 21, enjoy a parade and the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association rides into town for Military Night. Veterans and active military get in free.

Saturday, July 22, opens with a 5K followed by the annual Lions Club Scholarship Breakfast which raises money for Kamas Valley students seeking higher education.

There’s also an auction benefiting Primary Children’s Hospital.

The day ends with Cedar City country singer/songwriter Chris Petersen in concert.

Also on the schedule, a pinewood derby, Camofire archery, a barbecue cook off and car show.

Sunday and Monday will feature Pioneer Day events.