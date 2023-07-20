Suspect escapes police pursuit from Kamas to Jeremy Ranch

A suspect is on the run after a chase ranging from Kamas to Jeremy Ranch along U.S. Highway 40 and Interstate 80.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a resident reported someone stole their 2008 Black Toyota Tundra out of their driveway around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A Park City police officer spotted it 10 to 15 minutes later at Quinn’s Junction. When the officer attempted to pull the truck over, it fled.

The chase led all the way to Jeremy Ranch, where the sheriff’s office says the suspect rammed a deputy’s vehicle. Then, they took off eastbound on I-80 driving the wrong way.

Courtesy Summit County Sheriff's Office The suspect rammed a sheriff's deputy's vehicle.

Deputies didn’t follow out of concern for public safety but radioed ahead where another deputy slowed down traffic as a precaution.

The deputies never found the truck, and the suspect remains at large as of Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported.