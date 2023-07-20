Young men’s church group carries injured 80-pound dog 4 miles down Uintas

Brett Peterson of Salt Lake City hiked up to Island Lake in the Uinta Mountains Friday, July 14, and camped with his son and his dog, Otis.

Close to the lake, Peterson noticed Otis seemed tired, so they set up camp.

“And then that next morning, he just wouldn't even come out of the tent,” Peterson said. “And usually he's up; he needs to go to the bathroom. But he just did not want to move. He wouldn't put any pressure on his two front paws.”

Otis is a German Shepherd-lab mix who weighs 80 pounds, and Peterson expected him to handle the hike just fine. He said he takes this trip every year, and he, his son and Otis only hiked one extra mile this time around.

But 4 miles up the Island Lake Trail , the pads on Otis’ two front paws were too badly torn to walk.

“So, that's when I started freaking out because I don't know how we're gonna get down this mountain,” Peterson said.

As he looked for materials to build a makeshift gurney, he stumbled upon a group of 11- to 15-year-old boys with their dads, Latter-day Saints from the Highland Stake in South Jordan.

“They just all jumped up, so eager to help,” Peterson said.

One of the dads got a tarp.

“That was my dad,” 12-year old Kye Klinger said. “And a couple of other boys brought their knives and they cut the tree down to make handles. Our campsite, then the hurt dog campsite and then another one—that campsite gave us zip ties to zip-tie the tree on—so it's like three camps working together to try to help one.”

Jeff Eaves Otis

Jeff Eaves is a dad who organizes the young men’s outdoor adventures.

“We call them ‘PHAT’ activities with a capital P-H,” he said. “It stands for Priesthood-holders Having Awesome Times, and a lot of the boys have started changing them to Physically Hard And Tiring activities.”

Jeff Eaves A Physically Hard And Tiring activity

Eaves makes sure the boys’ backpacks are never more than 25% of their body weight, but they were willing to carry much more when they picked up 80-pound Otis.

Max Roos, 15, said the dog was nervous at first, but warmed up along the way.

“He definitely did change into a chill mode once you got used to being in the stretcher,” 15-year old Max Roos said. “Like when he started off he was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna take forever,’” Klinger said. “He jumped out a lot on the first half-mile.”

And it did take forever: more than three hours. The boys hiked 4 miles, going up almost 400 feet and down almost 900.

“[Otis] was basically treated like Cleopatra all the way down the mountain!” Peterson said.

The boys had a system: four of them carried Otis at a time, and they rotated. They only stopped once to refill and filter water.

Jeff Eaves Dads pitched in too.

The young men KPCW spoke with agreed rescuing the dog was their favorite part. They did have time for other fun activities, though.

“We tried to snipe a fish off a cliff with a rock,” 14-year old Thomas Eaves said. “We sat there for hours and tried to hit a fish with a rock. The fish's name was Berta, and we would just sit there, talking, making pickup lines for the fish, and then we never got the fish, but everyone else that was actually fishing with rods, they got five fish.”

“We almost got it in the end,” Klinger said.

“I almost jumped on it from off the cliff,” Roos said.

Jeff Eaves, or “Jeaves” as the boys call him, said he was very proud of them. The group shared devotionals at their campsite, focusing on being of one heart and one mind.

As it turned out, they were able to work as a team and put it into action.