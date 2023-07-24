I-80 back open after car fire closes interstate

Eastbound Interstate 80 closed for a short time Monday morning when a Subaru Forester caught fire.

The incident occurred near mile marker 157, about a mile north of Wanship where Hoytsville Road crosses the highway.

The North Summit Fire District says its first fire engine arrived within 6 minutes of the call, and firefighters had the fire under control about 20 minutes later.

David Greenholtz / KPCW A passerby captured a photo of the fire's aftermath, including the driver's possessions piled behind the car.

The driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, had many of their possessions in the car because they were moving across the country. Firefighters said they were able to save some photos and other valuable items.

There were no injuries and no other vehicles involved with the fire. The cause is still under investigation. The highway has since reopened.