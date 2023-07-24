Sustainable Tourism Grant recipients awarded thousands of dollars for Park City improvements

Park City will soon see some enhancements thanks to the Park City Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s new fund aimed at balancing the growing tourism industry with environmental stewardship.

The Sustainable Tourism Grant was developed to fund programs, initiatives, promotions and events that help support the objectives outlined in the sustainable tourism plan.

The chamber’s Director of Sustainable Tourism Morgan Mingle said 42 grant applications were submitted and in the end, 24 grant recipients were awarded an average of $12,000 each. “So we were really privileged to be able to help support the Arts Council Park City and Summit County to help develop and establish some of their key events that help attract visitors into Park City.”

She said they were also excited to support the expansion of the trailhead camera network which is a collaboration between Park City Trails and Open Space and Park City’s trail managers.

“And we have seen a huge success with people checking out those trailhead cameras to make sure that they know there is parking availability and what sort of trail conditions are at some of our most popular trails," said Mingle.

There was even a grant awarded to Deer Valley for its weeds.

“So this is going to support an educational program and a pilot program so visitors can knock those noxious weeds off of their hiking shoes," said Mingle. "They're not spreading those invasive species and we're educating them on proper behavior and how to make sure that they're supporting the environment in the best way possible while they're here.”

And speaking of visitors, just how busy are Park City’s hotel and vacation rentals this summer? Vice President of Communications Dan Howard said, “We see good trends in that smaller inventory increases the pricing so that whatever is available is getting a higher booking price. That's good for us.”

And this is also good news for residents.

“Hopefully, people have been enjoying the summer as residents and not seeing the numbers that they had seen during the peak of COVID," said Howard. "And we are really seeing a more pleasant pattern, which is one of our goals.”

If that pleasant pattern means improved programs and increased revenue with fewer crowds, that's a win for everyone.