Water tax may change for Summit County customers

Property values across the Wasatch Back are rising, which usually also brings tax adjustments.

Summit County’s water provider has proposed to keep the same tax rate, but—because property values are increasing—that means customers will likely pay more soon.

The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District provides water to over 700,000 customers across Summit, Morgan, Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties. It routes water through middleman companies like Mountain Regional Water.

Last fiscal year, the Weber Basin water district had the lowest tax rate among any large water provider in the state: .0002. Executive Director Scott Paxman says, for the past 15 years, the district’s taxes have brought in about $17.2 million.

To keep a balanced budget, the district must continue bringing in $17.2 million.

That could be achieved with a lower tax rate of .000154. However, the district proposed maintaining the .0002 tax rate, which would bring in an additional $5.3 million this year.

The average Summit County household, which is worth $1.5 million, would pay about $40 extra in taxes. That’s an average increase from $132.47 to $172.04.

Paxman said the increase will offset the burden inflation is putting on upcoming infrastructure projects.

“We've got large projects in the near future that we've got to continue to replace existing infrastructure as well as build new [infrastructure],” Paxman said. “Or we will be limited on how much water we can provide for our customer base.”

Paxman will make the case for collecting more tax revenue at the Summit County Council meeting Wednesday .

He’s doing the rounds in all the counties served by the Weber Basin water district before the district’s board of trustees votes on the tax Aug. 28.

The board of trustees includes representatives from the counties served by the Weber Basin water district. Summit County’s representative is Councilmember Chris Robinson.

Customers can comment on the proposed tax by emailing PublicComment@weberbasin.gov or attending the board of trustees’ meeting at the district’s Layton headquarters on Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m. That’s when the board is scheduled to vote on the tax.