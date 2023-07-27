© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

I-80 lanes close as Parleys Summit bridge night work begins

Connor Thomas
Published July 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM MDT
Unlike the bridges at Silver Creek and Kimball Junction, which are overpasses, the bridge at Parleys Summit is part of Interstate 80 itself.
Google Maps
The third bridge construction project along I-80 started late Monday night. UDOT predicts up to 15-minute delays each night into the morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation has been working east to west, improving on Interstate 80’s bridges at Silver Creek, Kimball Junction and now, Parleys Summit.

UDOT crews are working at night to minimize traffic impacts. One lane of the highway will be open each direction Monday through Friday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound drivers on the “How’s Parleys?” Facebook page reported a backup of at least 1 mile Tuesday evening around 9 p.m.

UDOT anticipates completing bridge work at Parleys Summit by Aug. 31.

For more information, visit udotinput.utah.gov/i80bridges or email i80bridges@utah.gov.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
