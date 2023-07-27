I-80 lanes close as Parleys Summit bridge night work begins

The Utah Department of Transportation has been working east to west, improving on Interstate 80’s bridges at Silver Creek, Kimball Junction and now, Parleys Summit.

UDOT crews are working at night to minimize traffic impacts. One lane of the highway will be open each direction Monday through Friday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound drivers on the “How’s Parleys?” Facebook page reported a backup of at least 1 mile Tuesday evening around 9 p.m.

UDOT anticipates completing bridge work at Parleys Summit by Aug. 31.