Summit County Fair features rodeo, carnival, demolition derby

It’s a traditional small-town county fair with bucking broncos, beauty queens, a carnival midway, fair food, home-grown goodies and some quirky contests.

Summit County Special Events Manager Tyler Orgill said the fun starts this week.

“We're excited to kick things off on Thursday with our Miss Summit County pageant," he said. "Then Saturday, Aug. 5, we've got our demolition derby so we’re excited to kick off a week of festivities.”

Orgill said the crowd-favorite demolition derby is almost sold out but there are still tickets available for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo and to see country singer Jana Kramer.

Admission to the Summit County Fairgrounds in Coalville is free and that includes access to the live entertainment tent, the livestock barns and Little Buckaroo Rodeo.

“So at Little Buckaroo, we started off with the fan favorite, mutton busting, where the kids that are 5 years and younger can ride a sheep," he said. "And then we've got calf riding and steer riding. There are mini ponies and mini bulls for the older kids as well.”

The carnival midway will be Aug. 9 to Aug. 12 and promises to have many of your favorite rides as well as quintessential fair foods like funnel cakes and Utah’s legendary Navajo tacos.

Orgill said the junior livestock sale is a highlight for Summit County youth.

“We're very fortunate in Summit County that we have so many generous business owners and individuals within the community that come out and really support these kids," he said. "So it's fun to see the summer of hard work and all the blood, sweat and tears come to an end there and be able to see the success of these kids.”

If your measure of success is in your award-winning apple pie or you want to finally be recognized for your superior doily crocheting skills, be sure to enter the home arts competition.

And if you’ve been told you bear an uncanny resemblance to your pugnacious bulldog, don’t miss the Youth Pet Fest Aug. 9 for the owner-pet look-alike contest.

This is one blue ribbon that will keep on giving for many years to come.