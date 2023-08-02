Truth in Taxation hearings soon for Summit County schools, towns, water districts

The Summit County household in the Central Utah water district would pay an extra $4 annually. The lion’s share of Weber Basin and Central Utah’s extra tax money will go toward water infrastructure construction .

The Truth in Taxation process is underway for six entities in Summit County: two school districts, two towns and two water districts.

All of them will hold hearings this August.

The two biggest proposed tax increases would be for Park City School District and South Summit School District. The average residential property in those districts would be paying about $250 more annually.

The additional revenues would offset raises for both districts’ employees from earlier this year . Park City employees received a 16% pay raise, and South Summit teachers received a 17% raise, both to remain competitive with other districts.

The towns of Oakley and Henefer are also proposing tax changes. The average Oakley resident would pay $40 more annually, and the average Henefer household would pay $10 more.

Henefer told KPCW their new tax is a slight increase to cover bills. Similarly, Oakley is simply proposing keeping their tax rate the same and using the additional tax money from property value increases to cover employee costs and increased police support.

Lastly, the two major water wholesalers with customers in Summit County will also hold hearings.

The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District is keeping the tax rate the same, but with property value increases, the average household would pay $40 more annually .

Most Summit County residents’ water ultimately comes from the Weber Basin water district, but there are a few customers of the Central Utah Water Conservancy District.