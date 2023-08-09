Christian Center of Park City helps kids head back to school

Over 1,300 kids from Wasatch and Summit counties and students from the Confederate Tribe of the Goshutes registered for the Christian Center’s Back 2 School Basics program at the Outlets at Park City.

Matt Melville is the director of programming for CCPC. He said this program helps families in need prepare their students to enter the classroom.

“Pretty much everything any student could need from K through 12th grade,” he said. “Everything from binders, or scientific calculators, to scissors, pencils, crayons.”

As a bonus, kids receive a $100 gift card that can be used on anything else needed for the upcoming school year.

Claudia Merida was at the event with her 8-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. She said it is important because it helps parents in need purchase items so their kids can return to school with dignity.

Her son was excited about his new school supplies including a new backpack with markers, three new outfits and a pair of Nike shoes.

Sydney Weaver / KPCW Student pick out their school supplies at the 2023 CCPC Back 2 School Basics.

Jeanine Hooper and her granddaughter Phoenix drove 210 miles from the Goshute Reservation in Ipapah, Utah, to pick up supplies.

“There are maybe 150 people that live on the reservation, families and kids, sometimes grandparents and great grandparents, will all live in one household,” she said. “It is pretty far to go for shopping and Wendover is the closest.”

Hooper said CCPC’s Back 2 School program is a great opportunity for them to get much needed supplies.

And Melville said the Christian Center still needs help to support all who registered. CCPC has raised $80,000 for the students but with more than 1,300 kids signed up, it needs about $130,000 to cover everyone. He said $100 sponsors one child.