More intermittent rail trail closures this week in Hoytsville

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM MDT
The portion of the rail trail subject to closures while Mountain West Pipeline moves construction equipment is near Creamery Lane.
A portion of the rail trail near Hoytsville will have intermittent closures from Tuesday to Friday for construction.

This will be the second week of intermittent closures on the Union Pacific Rail Trail near Creamery Lane in Hoytsville.

Mountain West Pipeline is using the trail to access a construction project. Summit County said Monday there will only be hard closures when construction equipment is moving.

The intermittent closures are expected between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18. Flaggers will let trail users know when the closure is in effect.

