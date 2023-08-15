Man arrested after police find kidnapped 14-year-old at Kimball Junction Airbnb

Early Friday morning, on Aug. 11, a 14-year-old girl sent her mother an SOS message from her phone.

Her mother contacted the Summit County Sheriff’s Office with the GPS coordinates.

In text messages to the police, the girl said she was being held against her will at the Powderwood condominiums near the outlet mall in Kimball Junction. When officers arrived, they found her locked in a closet. Mark Devine, 32, was arrested and charged with kidnapping. He’s being held in the Summit County Jail without bail.

According to court documents, the victim told deputies Devine picked her up in Layton the night of Aug. 10. She said they drove to McDonald’s to get food and she didn’t remember much after that. The 14-year-old said she was in pain and felt like she “had been drugged.”

The girl was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital, and results from a sexual assault exam are pending.

Devine told police he was renting the Kimball Junction condo on Airbnb.

Kidnapping is a second-degree felony under Utah law. Devine could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.