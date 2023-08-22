Summit County on the cusp its of largest-ever open space purchase

Summit County announced Tuesday its county manager is recommending the county council purchase the 910 Cattle Ranch, one of the last contiguous mountain ranches privately held by a single landowner on the county’s west side.

The property is 8,576 acres spanning East Canyon Road from Jeremy Ranch to East Canyon State Park and stretching to the border of Salt Lake County. About 1,800 acres are in Morgan County.

The county council wouldn’t approve the entire purchase all at once. It’s considering a down payment that would lock in the right to ultimately buy the ranch for $55 million.

County Manager Shayne Scott said the down payment would come from the $50 million 2021 Open Space General Obligation bond, which the county previously put toward conserving ranches owned by the Ure and Andrus families . The down payment would trigger an option period, and Scott said the county could pursue financing the rest of the purchase through fundraising, grants or other sources outside the county.

The county’s announcement Tuesday included positive comments from those involved with the deal.

Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby called the 910 Cattle Ranch a “once-in-a-lifetime property,” and Open Space Advisory Committee Chair Wes Siddoway called the purchase a “once-in-forever opportunity.”

The county said there would be no hunting on the property if purchased, but teased guided tours for the public.

Summit County Council Chair Roger Armstrong said the ranch is ecologically diverse, and it could be put to myriad uses, including habitat preservation, public recreation, agriculture, education and research.

“We are grateful for the property owner’s dedication to conserve this land and its wild inhabitants and allowing Summit County to do so,” Armstrong said.

The property owner is David Bernolfo, who owned and operated 910 Cattle Company. The company’s business license wasn’t renewed in 2016.

Bernolfo previously explored developing part of the property with luxury residences, until Summit County amended its development code, which prevented him from building as much density as before.

According to the International Society of Primerus Law Firms, Bernolfo sued his lawyers for allowing the county to reduce the amount of density he could build.

Third District Court found the lawyers were 60% at fault. The court said Bernolfo himself was 40% at fault, and he collected $12.8 million in damages.

Efforts to reach Bernolfo for comment have so far been unsuccessful.

Members of the public are invited to give input at the meeting at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction Thursday at 4 p.m.

The county said it will engage the public about how to use the land if it goes through with the purchase.

Summit County would take immediate control of the property, but it said the area remains private property until further notice. Therefore, the county wants members of the public to stay on East Canyon Road while traveling in the area.