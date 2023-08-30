Drift smoke advisory for Summit County from Pacific Northwest fires

A drift smoke advisory has been issued for much of the Wasatch Back.

Max Kolinsky The Wasatch Mountains could be seen, slightly, from a housing development in Murray Wednesday.

The Summit County Health Department’s air quality monitoring shows unhealthy levels of particulate matter in the Salt Lake Valley for some members of the general public too.

According to Summit County’s wildland fire unit, a cold front from the northwest is pushing smoke from fires in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Northern California into Utah. According to the unit’s advisory issued Wednesday, drift smoke could be a health concern until at least late Thursday.

Summit County’s air quality monitors showed the level of fine particulates, PM2.5, began to climb around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Air quality is better in Old Town Park City, eastern Summit County and Wasatch County than it is closer to the canyons leading to the Salt Lake and Utah valleys.

It is still recommended for sensitive groups to limit their time outdoors.