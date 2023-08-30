Sheriff’s deputies investigate recent spike in thefts at Outlets Park City

American Eagle, Sunglass Hut and the COACH Factory store at the Park City Outlets have all recently reported thefts.

On Sunday, Summit County deputies responded to the Sunglass Hut, where they say a woman stole numerous pairs of glasses.

The same day, deputies followed up on a crime reported at American Eagle. Two female suspects had stolen various items from the store and left in a black Honda Civic without a license plate.

The COACH Factory store had also called deputies a week before. The sheriff’s office reported two men and a woman stole multiple wallets valued between $200 and $300 each.

One man and the woman allegedly distracted the store’s staff while the other man put wallets in a bag. The suspects separated before leaving the area.

Deputies have not yet found any of the suspects accused in the thefts.

Since January, dispatchers have received more than 30 calls from the outlets. The sheriff’s office hasn’t confirmed whether the crimes are connected because deputies say many times surveillance footage is limited.