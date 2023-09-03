© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

What’s closed for Labor Day and Miners Day in Summit, Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 2, 2023 at 7:39 PM MDT
Tom Kelly
/
Park City Rotary Club
Here’s what will be open and closed in Summit and Wasatch counties over the Labor Day holiday and Miners Day through Monday, Sept. 4.

Will garbage and recycling get picked up this Labor Day? When is your last chance to hit the liquor store before Miners Day? Will your packages be delivered?

Summit County:

Garbage and Recycling:

Republic Services: Monday, Sept. 4, pickups will proceed as scheduled and will not change for Labor Day. If your garbage or recycling is missed, contact Republic Services at (435) 615-8311. For other questions or concerns email Republic Services at summitcounty@republicservices.com.

USPS:

United States Post Offices are closed Monday, Sept. 4.

There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service.

Liquor Stores:

State liquor stores will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.

State liquor stores will operate regular hours through Saturday. They are closed Sundays.

County Offices:

Monday, Sept. 4 - Closed

Libraries:

Monday, Sept. 4 - Closed

DMV:

Monday, Sept. 4 - Closed

Miner’s Day events will run all day. Road closures Monday will include all of Main Street, Park Avenue and the south end of City Park. All surface lots on Swede Alley will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free parking and free transit from Richardson Flat and Park City High School. There will also be a bike valet on lower Main Street at 9th Street.

Wasatch County:

Garbage and Recycling:

Monday, Sept. 4, garbage collection will be Tuesday, Sept. 5.

USPS:

United States Post Offices are closed Monday, Sept. 4.

There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service.

Liquor Stores:

State liquor stores will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.

State liquor stores will operate regular hours through Saturday. They are closed Sundays.

County Offices:

Monday, Sept. 4 - Closed

Library:

Monday, Sept. 4 - Closed

DMV:

Monday, Sept. 4 - Closed

Summit County
