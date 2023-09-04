© 2023 KPCW

Park City glitch corrected after parking rate hike on Main Street

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM MDT
Here's what to do if Text2Park glitches in Old Town.

Old Town resident Paula Riordan parked on Main Street to get lunch after the Miners Day parade. When paying for parking, the Text2Park system showed she owed nearly $100.

“It's showing $98 per day,” Riordan said. “And that's the only option; you have zero or one day.”

She refreshed the webpage but it only gave her the one price, so she wondered if it was a glitch. Park City Municipal confirmed to KPCW there was an error.

The city said anyone who was overcharged Monday will be refunded. Riordan said she was happy to hear it was just a glitch because she said steep rates might discourage visitors from spending time and money in Park City, especially outside of the ski season.

“We want people to keep coming back and enjoying our town and feeding our small businesses,” she said.

This is the second such parking glitch in the last month.

The previous glitch similarly resulted in overcharging for parking on Main Street. The city fixed the rates and refunded everyone affected as it did Monday.

Drivers who suspect a glitch in the parking system may want to try parking in a different area.

Text2Park uses different webpages to process payments for Main Street, the China Bridge Garage, Upper Sandridge Parking, etc., so a glitch at one location may not affect the others.

Park City’s parking department has maps of its lots, a table of seasonal parking rates and contact information at its website. Click here for more.

