Wasatch Back high-speed chase ends when suspect jumps from I-80 into Silver Creek

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office warned Summit County’s deputies at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning it was pursuing a vehicle up U.S. Highway 40. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the car had been stolen in Heber City.

Summit County deputies went to the Silver Summit exit of U.S. 40 with spike strips, but Wasatch deputies lost sight of the car a few miles down the road.

Deputies didn’t deploy the spikes, but they did wait at the exit. They said the stolen car eventually roared through at 104 mph and the chase resumed.

Sheriff’s deputies from Summit County followed the suspect onto eastbound Interstate 80 up to Tollgate Canyon. They said the driver took the Tollgate exit ramp, blew the stop sign and hit the safety rails on the overpass, losing a front wheel.

On three wheels, the driver drove back down the onramp but was only able to get another half of a mile down I-80 before the car gave up.

“The driver then exited the vehicle and blindly jumped over the barricade and fell down the steep embankment,” Summit County sheriff’s deputies wrote in the shift report. “Visual was lost for a short moment before finding the subject under thick weeds fully submerged in the creek.”

Summit County deputies took the driver and sole occupant of the stolen vehicle to the hospital before booking them in the Summit County Jail.