Coalville City Council, South Summit Fire Commission unofficial primary results

David Anderson will likely be eliminated from the Coalville City Council race when the votes are official. He collected 16 votes in Tuesday night’s count.

Lynn Wood leads with 21% of the vote, Shaun Powis follows with nearly 17%. Stefanie Bowen and Brandon Brady each collected around 12%, with only four votes between them.

Voters will elect three of the six candidates to the council in the general election on Nov. 21.

Voter turnout for Coalville’s primary was 32%, with 259 ballots.

Summit County, Utah Tuesday's unofficial results.

Coalville’s City Council has been recently pursuing grants to increase Main Street’s walkability and bikeability. Recreation improvements have been a trend around town, as the North Summit Special Recreation District looks to put a new multi-use field and courts for pickleball and basketball on Beacon Hill.

In the South Summit Fire District race, the eight commissioner candidates will be cut in half following the primary. Based on Tuesday night’s unofficial results, Scott Nagle, Chet Ellis, Darin Ross, and John Moon are likely to exit the race.

Julie Anna Black led with over 20% of the vote, with Thayne Stembridge only 27 votes behind. They were followed by Larry Leifson and David Ure, who both won over 10% of the votes.

Voter turnout for the election in the Kamas area was over 26% as of Tuesday night.

Summit County, Utah

Eight candidates filed for the fire commission at a time of change for the department. Former Chief Scott Anderson resigned this past March.

The fire commission has been waiting to formally replace him until emergency medical services are reworked. The county will likely split up EMS between the different fire departments, funding a basic level of service for each.

South Summit doesn’t have the ability to provide EMS itself, so it will likely contract with another provider while developing that capacity. Many of the candidates begrudgingly admitted that the situation all but forces a future tax increase.

Additional election results for both races are expected late Wednesday afternoon. The preliminary results do not include in-person votes cast Tuesday. Additionally, ballots placed in dropboxes after 2 p.m. Tuesday have not been recorded, according to Summit County Clerk Eve Furse.