Parleys Canyon I-80 construction reduces nightly eastbound traffic to one lane

Utah Department of Transportation crews will be restoring the exit 133 bridge at Mt. Aire Canyon between the mouth of Parleys Canyon and Mountain Dell Golf Course.

I-80 eastbound between mileposts 132 and 133 will be reduced to one lane each night now through the end of the month.

Work hours change daily.

Monday through Thursday, one lane will be open from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Friday, closures will run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Saturday work hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.