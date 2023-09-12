© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Parleys Canyon I-80 construction reduces nightly eastbound traffic to one lane

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM MDT
Eastbound Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon.
A section of Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon will be reduced to one lane for nightly construction until October.

Utah Department of Transportation crews will be restoring the exit 133 bridge at Mt. Aire Canyon between the mouth of Parleys Canyon and Mountain Dell Golf Course.

I-80 eastbound between mileposts 132 and 133 will be reduced to one lane each night now through the end of the month.

Work hours change daily.

Monday through Thursday, one lane will be open from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Friday, closures will run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Saturday work hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

UDOT said construction is expected to last until Oct. 1.

