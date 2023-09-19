Summit County to host weekly contractor meetings after slew of construction issues

Last week the county issued stop work orders to three utility companies working in the Highland Estates neighborhood.

More recently, Silver Springs residents received a notice Monday evening their water had to be shut off for a Mountain Regional Water repair.

To provide more details about ongoing projects and give residents an opportunity to ask questions, Summit County will be hosting weekly meetings with local contractors starting Thursday, Sept. 21 through Oct. 19.

They will also cover projects in Trailside, Mountain Ranch Estates, and Aspenglen.

The meetings are scheduled every Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at the Richins Building Auditorium in Kimball Junction.

Residents will be able to ask questions in the last 10 minutes of the meeting.