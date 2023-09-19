© 2023 KPCW

Summit County to host weekly contractor meetings after slew of construction issues

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM MDT
A public hearing about property taxes will be held at the Richins Building in Kimball Junction on Wednesday, August 10, at 5 p.m.
Summit County
Summit County is planning weekly meetings to share information about ongoing construction projects and service interruptions.

Last week the county issued stop work orders to three utility companies working in the Highland Estates neighborhood.

More recently, Silver Springs residents received a notice Monday evening their water had to be shut off for a Mountain Regional Water repair.

To provide more details about ongoing projects and give residents an opportunity to ask questions, Summit County will be hosting weekly meetings with local contractors starting Thursday, Sept. 21 through Oct. 19.

They will also cover projects in Trailside, Mountain Ranch Estates, and Aspenglen.

The meetings are scheduled every Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at the Richins Building Auditorium in Kimball Junction.

Residents will be able to ask questions in the last 10 minutes of the meeting.

Summit County
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
