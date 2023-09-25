Kimball Junction bridge daytime construction could cause delays through October

The Utah Department of Transportation said Monday the daytime bridge maintenance work won’t close lanes but could still delay traffic.

A spokesperson said crews have been working at night but the rest of the construction must happen during the day, Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The construction is planned to wrap up Oct. 13.

UDOT has worked on bridges since last spring, covering Parleys Summit and Silver Creek Junction in the most recent phase.