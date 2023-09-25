Kimball Junction bridge daytime construction could cause delays through October
Drivers can expect delays around Kimball Junction as roadwork on the shoulders gets underway.
The Utah Department of Transportation said Monday the daytime bridge maintenance work won’t close lanes but could still delay traffic.
A spokesperson said crews have been working at night but the rest of the construction must happen during the day, Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The construction is planned to wrap up Oct. 13.
UDOT has worked on bridges since last spring, covering Parleys Summit and Silver Creek Junction in the most recent phase.