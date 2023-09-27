Summit County can toss big junk, hazardous waste this weekend

Recycle Utah’s next Dumpster Days will be Sept. 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The recycling center in Bonanza Park will have garbage and yard waste dumpsters, plus all the usual recycling bins. The dumpsters are for Summit County residents only, no businesses.

If residents miss this one, another Dumpster Days event is scheduled for Oct. 27 and 28.

Recycle Utah does not accept mattresses, car tires, refrigerators or hazardous materials.

Recycle Utah A worker disposes of waste during a previous Hazardous Waste Day at the Cabriolet Lot in Canyons Village.

However, Summit County will accept mattresses and other hazardous materials during its Hazardous Waste Day Sept. 30.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can drop off a host of hazardous items in the Cabriolet Lot at Canyons Village. The event is not for businesses either.

Recycle Utah Executive Director Carolyn Wawra said things like household cleaners, pills, paints, batteries and automobile fluids aren’t always recognized as hazardous. They shouldn’t be thrown in the trash nor flushed down the toilet.

“Part of the importance of this event is, what goes in the landfill or down your drain, this is the nastiest kind of stuff that at the landfill is almost near impossible for them to get out of the landfill,” Wawra said.

Hazardous Waste Day is a collaboration between Recycle Utah, Park City Municipal, Summit County, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District and Park City Sunrise Rotary.

Sunrise Rotary Chair Scott van Hartesvelt said volunteers have collected a mountain of hazardous material at recent Hazardous Waste Days.

“We collected in the last two events combined—we do two a year—34,000 pounds of paint; 16,000 pounds of chemicals; 1,000 pounds of pharmaceuticals; 5,400 pounds of batteries; and 13,000 pounds of electronics, amongst other things.”

1 of 2 — IMG_1947.jpg Hazardous waste includes items like paint, which is not safe to dump in the landfill, where it is difficult to remove and could pose a risk to drinking water. Recycle Utah 2 of 2 — IMG_1948.jpg Hazardous Waste Day in April 2022 Recycle Utah

Sunrise Rotary’s volunteers will pull the materials right out of the trunk, so residents don’t need to get out of their car.

They will also be accepting bicycles in the Cab Lot, which will go to the Salt Lake City Bicycle Collective to be donated or sold to fund the collective’s charitable efforts.

Recycle Utah Volunteers sort through hazardous waste in the Cabriolet Lot in 2022.

Items accepted at Hazardous Waste Day, Sept. 30