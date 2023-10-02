Two more moose killed on local roads, Summit County Public Works steps up to help

A young calf was found dead on Rasmussen Road across from the Jeremy Ranch golf course Oct. 1. And a bull moose was also hit and killed on Interstate 80 near the Jeremy Ranch onramp later that day.

Save People Save Wildlife is now asking another agency for help to keep these animals safe and off the road. The nonprofit has an agreement with the Utah Department of Transportation to cost-share the wildlife fencing, something it has done with UDOT since 2016.

A section of wildlife fencing was to be installed on both sides of I-80 between mileposts 144 and 145 near the north side of the Swaner Nature Preserve. SPSW President Erin Ferguson said UDOT told the nonprofit it would finish the project by Memorial Day, but it still is not done.

The nonprofit has asked UDOT to repair the broken fences and cattle guards multiple times over the last few months. Now after more animal deaths, the group told KPCW it has turned to a different entity.

Summit County Public Works has now agreed to take responsibility for the cattle-guards and wildlife fencing along I-80 until it is determined who is responsible.

Sunday’s accidents are the fourth and fifth moose killed on roads in Summit County in the last three months. The first two were in August, on I-80 near the top of Parley’s Canyon and on state Route 224 near the Canyons intersection. The third was also on state Route 224 near Cutter Lane.

Save People Save Wildlife is also asking for letters of support from the community for safe animal passage to show local leaders wildlife life safety is a priority.

Anyone interested in sending a letter of support can email them to savepeoplesavewildlife@gmail.com.