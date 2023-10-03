Alleged beaver dam destruction in McLeod Creek under investigation

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Faith Heaton Jolley said officials have not been able to confirm if any beaver habitats were destroyed in the area of Summit County as of Tuesday.

However, based on pictures provided by KPCW, a beaver specialist with DWR said it appears dams were removed. Private property signs have been posted in the area, which is a short walk off the trail that runs along McLeod Creek in the Snyderville Basin.

Parker Malatesta The site on Sept. 19.

Jolley said in the past, the agency has issued lethal beaver removal permits to a nearby property owner because the wildlife were causing flooding issues at the home. The permits allowed the trapping of beavers.

The DWR did not issue a permit for the area this year.

Conservation officers are investigating the allegations after much public concern but have not yet confirmed an incident occurred.

KPCW will continue to follow this story and report updates as they are confirmed.