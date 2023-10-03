Summit Land Conservancy announces over 1,000 acres of new conservation easements

Summit Land Conservancy, a local nonprofit with a mission to protect and preserve land, is closing several land deals in the Wasatch Back increasing its number of land easements by 10%.

Kate Sattelmeier is vice president of conservation and counsel for the conservancy. She said two new easements totaling 35 acres in the Oakley area came through land exchanges with local landowners.

“We bought the Marchant Meadows property in 2020, 106 acres, and we got to know our neighbors,” she said. “And we entered some negotiations with our neighbors, and we've traded with Mr. Gordon Yates, we've traded 7 acres for 7 acres. And we also worked with the other landowner of YR Ranch. His name is Gerald, very happy to be speaking with Gerald so much over the past year. And Gerald agreed to trade 10 acres for 28 acres.”

Sattelmeier said all the property will be under a conservation easement which means there will be no development on the land, however the landowner can continue to use the land for their agricultural needs.

“So the landowner, it's adjacent to his other property, he'll keep it in agriculture,” she said. “He grazes cattle, it gives him more grazing land, so that's a win for him.”

Sattelmeier said the 10 acres traded is close to the Weber River and will allow the trail connection between Marchant Meadows and Stevens Grove. She said these properties were under water in June as they are in a flood plain.

“And this is the kind of land that we're looking to keep the houses out of, we're looking to protect,” she said. “And you've got the riparian habitat, the fish habitat, it's just going to be a fabulous opportunity. And it's part of a vision from Oakley City Council members, and South Summit trails and other people in the Oakley community to really just protect agricultural lands along the Weber River corridor and open it up for public access so people can enjoy it.”

According to Sattelmeier, other easements the conservancy closed this month are near Coalville and total 949 acres. She said it took several agencies, the generosity of private donors and landowners, patience and perseverance to close these deals.

“Thank you to everybody who supports us and who makes this work possible,” she said. “You've got a lot of pieces that are coming together, these projects are very complex. I am happy to say we're on our last legs. Funding request is in. The money is coming in October from the federal government. Last week I would have told you this was not going to close.”

Summit Land Conservancy was founded in 2002 and relies on donations to save land.