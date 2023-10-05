© 2023 KPCW

Basin Recreation warns of coyote sightings at parks

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM MDT
FILE - People have reported coyotes at parks in the Snyderville Basin.
Martha Marks
/
Adobe Stock
FILE - People have reported coyotes at parks in the Snyderville Basin.

Basin Recreation is warning locals about recent coyote sightings at Snyderville Basin parks.

In recent weeks, coyotes have been reported near the Utah Olympic Park.

Basin Rec said the activity has increased at Run-A-Muk dog park and nearby RTS open space.

Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones said people should always be on alert when enjoying the outdoors and make plans based on how their pets may react to wildlife.

“Anytime you take your pet outside,” she said, “you need to be aware of your surroundings and what's around you. So, the coyotes live here, moose live here, you know, the elk live here.”

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said coyotes prey on a variety of animals, usually those on the smaller side. Jones said, by the numbers, other animals in the area are a larger threat to people and pets than coyotes.

“We've never had any reported instances, as far as Basin Recreation goes, of a coyote injuring dogs, no,” she said. “Moose, on the other hand, yeah, but not coyotes. So it really is just, be aware of your surroundings. These are animals that are, you know, native to our areas. They're one reason why we all love to live here.”

She said dogs likely to chase wildlife should be kept on a leash.

Coyotes naturally fear humans and are not usually a threat.

Basin Recreation said, “If a coyote approaches you, do not run or turn your back. Make yourself look as big as possible, make noise.”

Summit County
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter