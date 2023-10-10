Fatal semi crash, fuel spill closes I-84 northern Summit County

Shortly after noon, a semi-truck overturned on I-84 just north of Echo Junction in Summit County, spilling gasoline on the road.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the truck appeared to lose control before overturning, killing the driver.

Around 4,000 gallons of fuel have spilled out of the tanker attached to the truck. Storm drains and culverts have been blocked to prevent gas from getting into any waterways, Summit County spokesperson Derek Siddoway said. "Additional cleanup will consist of removing and replacing contaminated soils," Siddoway said. A pump truck and foam truck are both being used to assist with the cleanup

I-84 and Old Highway 30/Echo Road were closed between Henefer and Echo Junction. Roden said the fuel cleanup was underway and did not know when the roads would reopen.

During the closure, Westbound I-80 traffic cannot merge onto I-84 and eastbound I-84 traffic is rerouted back to Ogden at mile marker 115 near Henefer.

The North Summit Fire District, Summit County Health Department, and Enviro Care, which contracts with the county for hazardous waste cleanup, all responded to the crash.