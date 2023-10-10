Youth Sports Alliance is finalist to win SUV, $25k grant

The votes are in, and Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher says they’ve been notified that they’re in the top two.

“The votes have all been counted, and they have narrowed it down to the top two in every category,” Fisher said. “So, we're in the top two for the outdoor accessibility and education category. And the next step is the top two attend the Destination Defender weekend, Nov. 10 through Nov. 12, and they will announce the winner on Saturday night, Nov. 11.”

Destination Defender Weekend is in Sommerville, Texas, where Fisher will join in a number of activities. She says the community can tune in live to the award ceremony and find out who wins.

“There is a watch party component on Saturday, Nov. 11, for the community, and I think, so whatever organizations win then they have a live feed to that watch party,” she said. “So, there will be a community watch party that evening, we just haven't sort of figured out all the components yet.”

Fisher is still in the dark about how many votes YSA received.

“They keep that number private,” she said. “Even after they announce the winners, we’ll never know how many votes we got. They'll announce how many were for the total contest, but not for the individual categories.”

Fisher sends a giant thank you to the community.

“I've never been so humbled and inspired,” she said. “And just such a heartwarming experience to have so many people voting for us, cheering for us, promoting for us. Really just a testament to how much the community cares and how much they believe in the mission of the Youth Sports Alliance.”

There are five different categories in the competition with two finalists in each. Fisher says all of them have received a $7,500 grant for making it this far.