Pile burning resumes atop Hoyts Peak, smoke visible in Kamas

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District announced it will resume burning slash piles in the Uinta Mountains Monday as part of ongoing wildfire mitigation.

The Forest Service decides when to burn piles based on air quality tests. It said pile burning will begin again Oct. 16 in areas around Hoyts Peak, Whitney Reservoir and the Bear River near the Wyoming border.

Smoke may be visible in the Kamas Valley and surrounding areas, but the burns are prescribed for wildfire mitigation.