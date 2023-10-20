Summit Bike Share service to end for season, county asks for feedback

Oct. 26 is the last day to rent e-bikes with Summit Bike Share this year.

Individual stations are already closed, including locations at U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the Olympic Plaza, north City Park and one of the docks in upper Canyons Village.

Now the county wants to hear from riders about what worked and what didn’t with an end-of-season survey.

It asks riders how and when they used Summit Bike Share and asks if they would use potential future safety features like free helmets.