© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit Bike Share service to end for season, county asks for feedback

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM MDT
Summit County's bikeshare program with Bewegen Technologies was the first all-electronic bikeshare in the United States.
Summit Bike Share
Summit County's bikeshare program with Bewegen Technologies was the first all-electronic bikeshare in the United States. This summer was the first time the county operated it entirely in house.

Summit Bike Share will go into hibernation for the winter Thursday.

Oct. 26 is the last day to rent e-bikes with Summit Bike Share this year.

Individual stations are already closed, including locations at U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the Olympic Plaza, north City Park and one of the docks in upper Canyons Village.

Now the county wants to hear from riders about what worked and what didn’t with an end-of-season survey.

It asks riders how and when they used Summit Bike Share and asks if they would use potential future safety features like free helmets.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas