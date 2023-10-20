Summit County deputies catch second alleged bait bike thief

Sheriff’s deputies placed the bike at an undisclosed trailhead in Summit County with a GPS tracker on board. It is unclear whether it was locked.

When the planted wheels started to turn, the chase was on. Authorities tracked it to a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Trailside home.

The man inside admitted to riding the bike, putting it in his car and taking it home.

The man is now facing a felony charge for the bicycle valued between $1,500 and $5,000, punishable by up to five years in prison or up to a $5,000 fine.

It’s the second such bait bike charge since the sheriff’s office introduced the program this summer.

The first alleged thief, a 35-year-old Pinebrook man, was accused of taking a less expensive bike. Earlier this month, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge.

The first bait bike thief will not face jail time or a fine after completing an 18-month probation and “thinking errors" course.

The second man accused of taking the bait is expected in court this December.