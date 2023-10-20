© 2023 KPCW

Summit County deputies catch second alleged bait bike thief

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM MDT
Sheriff's deputies have said they move the so-called bait bikes to different locations based on theft trends.

A 22-year-year old Trailside man is the second person to be charged with stealing a bait bike placed by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies placed the bike at an undisclosed trailhead in Summit County with a GPS tracker on board. It is unclear whether it was locked.

When the planted wheels started to turn, the chase was on. Authorities tracked it to a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Trailside home.

The man inside admitted to riding the bike, putting it in his car and taking it home.

The man is now facing a felony charge for the bicycle valued between $1,500 and $5,000, punishable by up to five years in prison or up to a $5,000 fine.

It’s the second such bait bike charge since the sheriff’s office introduced the program this summer.

The first alleged thief, a 35-year-old Pinebrook man, was accused of taking a less expensive bike. Earlier this month, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge.

The first bait bike thief will not face jail time or a fine after completing an 18-month probation and “thinking errors" course.

The second man accused of taking the bait is expected in court this December.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas