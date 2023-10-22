Fatal crash closes Rasmussen, Bitner intersection at 224

The two-car crash happened around noon Oct. 22.

One car rolled over, ejecting the person inside. Two people were involved.

One of the individuals died, and the other is at the hospital in stable condition, according to the Park City Fire District.

"Our thoughts are with the families of those involved," Park City fire said in a statement.

The Utah Highway Patrol and Summit County Sheriff's Office also responded.

The crash has closed the intersection of Rasmussen Road, Bitner Road and state Route 224. The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the crash will be cleared by 3 p.m.

The westbound Interstate 80 exit at Kimball Junction is closed, as is the U-turn lane at the eastbound exit.

It is possible to take a right from Rasmussen eastbound into Kimball Junction, but Bitner is completely closed for an investigation of what led to the crash.

This is a developing story.