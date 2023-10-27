Pile burning resumes on Hoyt’s Peak Saturday, don’t report

The U.S. Forest Service plans to burn slash piles on Hoyt’s Peak Oct. 28, weather and air quality conditions permitting.

Prescribed burns on the mountain have been visible across Summit County this fall. The Forest Service wants to remind residents there’s no need to report them.

Hoyt’s Peak is about halfway in between Kamas and Oakley, the tallest part of the mountains directly behind the Kamas Valley Co-op.

The Forest Service burned 374 piles on 20 acres along the Mirror Lake Highway Oct. 26as well.

For updates on pile burning, and on upcoming winter road closures, check the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Facebook feed.