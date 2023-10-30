NAC invites public to salute military heroes at annual luncheon

The annual event has been held since the National Ability Center was first founded in 1985. Tracy Meier, the chief programming and education officer for the NAC, says they’re proud to serve current military members and veterans every year.

“This event is about recognition of those that have served our country and continue to serve and the importance of that, along with the month, you know, hosting Veterans Day,” Meier said.

The catered event will be at The Hub on the NAC campus starting at 12:30 p.m. This year’s keynote speaker is retired Command Sergeant Major Bill Thetford.

“He's a veteran with over 35 years of Special Operations experience,” she said.

Thetford was deployed multiple times, including to Mogadishu, Somalia, where he was engaged in the battle that was depicted in the film “Black Hawk Down” and then ran the now-famous Mogadishu Mile.

A second speaker will be veteran Marcy Hehnly who has 15 years of law enforcement experience with both the US Army and the Cobb County Police Dept.

The public is invited to enjoy lunch, hear the speakers’ stories and help raise funds for the NAC’s military programs while celebrating our nation’s service members and veterans. A link for tickets and more information is in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

Meier also noted volunteers will be setting out about 150 American flags at Miners Hospital in honor of Veterans Day from Nov. 8 – 15.

“Over 150 flags will be placed to share remembrance and gratitude for the selfless service that our active-duty military and veterans have given to all of us that live here in Park City,” Meier said. “So, we encourage you to stop by take a look around, take a moment of silence and think about that.”

The NAC supports a number of programs for Wounded Warriors, including skiing, mountain biking and the challenge course. They offer both weekend and week-long programs. Funds raised on Thursday will directly support these efforts.