Dickey, Parigian, Ciraco leading Park City Council race

Six men are vying for three open seats on the Park City Council. Incumbent Ryan Dickey led the way in Tuesday’s results, collecting 26% of the vote. Ed Parigian followed in second with 19%.

Bill Ciraco is in third, 86 votes ahead of Bob Sertner. Matt Nagie is in fifth with 14%. John Greenfield collected 8%.

Votes rejecting Park City’s $30 million recreation bond are leading 56% to 44%, a margin of 266 votes.

Outside of Park City, Summit County voters cast ballots in three other city council races.

Monica Blazzard is leading the race for the three seats on the Kamas City Council, with 30% of votes. Leslie Staples is behind by 11 votes. Larry Gines is in third with 26%, with Justin Reber in fourth with 15%.

In Oakley, three city council seats are also up for grabs. Dave Neff is in first with 29% of votes, followed by Joe Frazier with 25%. Tom Smart is in third with 18%, several dozen votes ahead of Kelly Edwards and Kerbee Atkinson.

In the Coalville City Council race, Lynn Wood leads with 24% of votes. Shawn Powis is in second with 22%. Brandon Brady holds a slim lead of 12 votes over Stefanie Bowen for the third council seat. Tyler Rowser and Cindy Padget each won around 10%.

Thayne Stembridge and Julie Anna Black hold around 30% each of votes for the two seats on the South Summit Fire District Commission. Larry Leifson won 24% followed by David Ure with 16%.

Bob Richer leads Kevin Williams 78% to 22% for Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Trustee.

The current vote count does not include in-person ballots cast on Election Day or ballots placed in dropboxes after 2 p.m. Tuesday.