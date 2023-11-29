Arts Council holiday pop-up shop opens Friday

Since 2016, the Park City Summit County Arts Council has hosted its holiday pop-up shop to support local creative entrepreneurs. Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder says it’s a pop-up because the location is always changing. It’s been on Main Street, at the Kimball Art Center and this year, at The Outlets.

“They're generously donating the space to us for the month of December, and have been so wonderful to work with,” Scudder said. “We also think it's a great opportunity to have a holiday pop-up shop featuring local makers at The Outlets because it's intuitive, everyone's going shopping there. In addition to some of the regular stores like Gap and Banana Republic, there's also really great local stores like the Hive Market and the Beau Collective. So, we're just encouraging everyone to head out to The Outlets this holiday season to shop local.”

This year, the shop will be located in the first parking lot area next to the Adidas store – space A20.

Park City Summit County Arts Council The Arts Council's op-up shop will be open every day at The Outlets from noon to 6 p.m. through Dec. 24.

The launch party is Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the shop will be open every day after that through Christmas Eve.

“Everyone's welcome to come check it out,” she said. “We'll have drinks and appetizers, and all the makers will be, most of the makers will be, present to celebrate the launch of the pop-up which will be open daily after that through Dec. 24, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.”

Scudder calls this year’s 60-plus participants “makers,” because they do more than fine art.

“Brand PC really shines a light on our local creative entrepreneurs who make creative, functional products,” she said. “People who make and create their own apparel, jewelry, candles, things that are artisanal but maybe not a fine art oil painting. And so, it's wonderful to support these creative visionaries really. All of these makers are Summit County residents or creating work in Summit County.”

And going forward into the new year, Scudder is excited to announce the Arts Council has secured a three-year lease at 1500 Kearns Blvd. for its Create PC programs to support local artists, including photographers, painters and jewelers. She says there will be a community locals gallery on the first floor and the second floor will hold studio space.

“We did sign a three-year lease to be in that space, which will be the longest brick and mortar opportunity for the Arts Council to host programs for local artists. Something that you know we do as an Arts Council is assess the arts community and find where the gaps are. And what we found is that local artists don't really have a home. And so that's where the Art Council feels a real need to step in.”

Scudder says she hopes the new space will be operating by mid-January.



