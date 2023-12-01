Six Canyons condos granted driveway neighbors opposed

The future owners or tenants of six proposed condominiums in upper Canyons Village will now get to drive up Red Pine Road to access them.

That’s because Columbus Pacific Development partner Tony Tyler won the right to install a driveway at the Nov. 29 council meeting.

Nearby homeowners have opposed the move, arguing extra cars would clog Red Pine Road. They harken back to a 2012 decision, when the planning commission added a note on the land banning vehicle access from Red Pine.

But councilmembers worry the 2012 decision created a landlocked parcel, blocked from Escala Court by the lodge of the same name and blocked from Red Pine Road by county code. Future visitors would need to walk across a ski-in, ski-out run with their bags.

“That amount of additional traffic is de minimis given the scope of what's going on around there,” Councilmember Chris Robinson said before the council voted.

Canyons Village development is accelerating, and it’s only about halfway done. Dirt lots in the upper village will be redeveloped after the addition of a parking garage on the Cabriolet Lot.

The council’s decision to grant Tyler the driveway paves the way for the six condos’ potential approval at the planning commission level.

The planning commission previously denied the developer access from Red Pine at a hearing in October. The council’s 4-1 vote Nov. 29 overrules that decision.