Canyons Village Sunrise Gondola poised for recommendation

The Sunrise Gondola would replace the existing Sunrise Lift, which departs from the Pendry Plaza.

The Sunrise Lift doesn’t have top-of-mountain access, but the gondola would. Like the existing Red Pine Gondola, it would drop off at the Red Pine Lodge.

Park City Mountain The Sunrise Gondola would follow the ridgeline instead, and the cabins wouldn't be suspended as high in the air as they are elsewhere.

Plus, Sunrise would be lower to the ground than the Red Pine Gondola and Orange Bubble Express, which may decrease the amount of wind holds. Park City Mountain also says Sunrise’s cabins would be heavier and therefore more stable, and the proposed lift corridor shelters them from northerly winds.

During Friday’s snowstorm, the Red Pine Gondola, which was the only way up the mountain that day, didn’t open until 2:30 p.m. due to wind.

Park City Mountain’s design would incorporate a new gondola loading area too, pulling the lift farther into Pendry Plaza.

Hart Howerton / Park City Mountain The diagram shows where elements of the gondola plaza would go, including maps, signage and lighting.

The design review committee at the Canyons Village Management Association unanimously approved the plaza’s design. Everyone who owns land in the proposed gondola’s path has signed off too.

The Sunrise gondola will cost $27 million. The CVMA will pay a little more than $9 million, with the resort covering the remainder.

A contract between the resort and the CVMA stipulates the gondola must be completed within three years after receiving all approvals.

The resort needs a low-impact permit for the Sunrise Gondola, the permit for projects that wouldn’t hurt public health, safety and general welfare.

Community Development Director Pat Putt could approve or deny the low-impact permit on his own, but he’s remanded it to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.

That way, the public can comment, and the planning commission will give Putt a recommendation. County planning staff, who review projects for code compliance, recommend planning commissioners forward their own positive recommendation.

That planning commission’s decision could come Tuesday. The Sunrise Gondola is scheduled for a public hearing at 6 p.m.

The planning commission meets in the Sheldon Richins Building at Kimball Junction. Click here to join the meeting virtually.