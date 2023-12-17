ClubFree offers alcohol-free socializing

ClubFree is a new type of social club. It’s for adults 21 and older who want to get together and partake in the activities and adventures happening in the area without the presence of alcohol, tobacco or other substances. With funding from the Park City Community Foundation and the Park City Chamber Bureau, ClubFree was the initiative of Ed and Lynne Rutan, members of the Summit County Mental Health Alliance and founders of the Summit County Clubhouse.

“We're following a national trend. All around the country, people are trying to provide more opportunities to socialize in an alcohol-free environment and that's what we're trying to do in Summit County. We're not against alcohol, both of us drink with our friends. We're just trying to provide that alternative for people who want to have it available,” Ed said. Lynne added, “there are people who can't drink for whatever reason. But there are also a lot of people who can, but just decide not to for health reasons.”

ClubFree was started in 2022 and held several events this year to support and advance a fun, non-judgmental, sober social culture. The events that are planned are inclusive and focus on friendship, good health, and safety.

Ed says they started ClubFree from a mental health and substance abuse perspective.

“Social isolation is a real problem for people living with mental health and substance abuse challenges,” Ed said. “And if you're looking to socialize in Park City, lots of times it's hard to find an alternative to a bar. As we started out with that perspective, we realized that there are a lot of other people who don't have a problem with alcohol, but still want to be able to socialize in an alcohol-free environment. So, it's really with those two perspectives that we've been proceeding with ClubFree.”

Now that ClubFree has secured its 501-c3 nonprofit status, built a website and hosted several successful events, the Rutan’s are now looking for people to jump on board and move the organization forward.

“We absolutely could use volunteers. The success of ClubFree is going to depend on the people who get involved in it. And we're such a new organization that people who come in now can make it whatever they want it to be. We're always looking for new ideas on how to make this something that's enjoyable. This is not supposed to be some sort of treatment or program or something. This is supposed to be an opportunity to have a good time,” Ed said. “Sober fun,” Lynne added. “We really emphasize the fun part of it. And people who drink are allowed to come as long as they understand they're not going to be drinking at that particular event. So, bring your friends. The more friends you bring, the more fun it'll be.”

With funding from the Park City Community Foundation and the Park City Chamber, the Rutan’s say all of the events have been without cost to the participants and they hope to be able to carry that through 2024.

ClubFree plans to host at least one event a month, starting with a conversation starter in January on artificial intelligence. Other conversation starters planned for 2024 include one around March Madness and for April, laughing about the best April Fool’s gag that someone has ever pulled off – or fell for.

Other get-togethers in the new year will be planned for Mardi Gras, Memorial Day, Pioneer Day and Labor Day.

To see the calendar and register for updates, go to the link in the web version of this story at kpcw.org.